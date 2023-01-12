Hyland (thigh) is active for Wednesday's affair with Phoenix.
Hyland was expected to play after being given a probable designation due to a thigh contusion. He will look to extend his streak of scoring double-digit points to eight games Wednesday as the primary threat of the Nuggets' second-unit offense.
