Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Back from G League
The Nuggets recalled Goodwin on Monday from the G League's Iowa Wolves.
Iowa wrapped up its season Friday, so Goodwin should be up with the Nuggets for the remainder of the campaign. The two-way player has made 16 appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.9 assists in 3.6 minutes per game.
