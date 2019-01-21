Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Demoted to G League
Goodwin was transferred to the G League on Monday.
Goodwin is no longer needed as depth with Gary Harris and Will Barton back to full health, so he'll return to the G League in order to see more consistent run. Through 10 games with the Iowa Wolves, Goodwin is averaging 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 33.6 minutes.
