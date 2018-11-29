Goodwin signed a contract with the Nuggets on Thursday, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The Nuggets will sign Goodwin using an Injured Player Exception, given to Denver due to the team having four players who will miss two weeks or more (Will Barton, Isaiah Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt). Goodwin had been playing for the G League's Memphis Hustle, averaging 23.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep. It's unlikely Goodwin will see significant time, but may be able to garner some minutes during blowouts. Once Denver activates one of its four injured players, Goodwin will be forced back to the G League.