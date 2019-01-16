Goodwin mustered three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in nine minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.

Goodwin saw a career high minute total in this his 10th appearance. With that being said, it was the blowout nature of the game that allowed Goodwin the opportunity, and he's not a reliable option for any format.