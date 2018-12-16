Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Re-signs with Denver
The Nuggets signed Goodwin to a two-way contract Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Goodwin, an undrafted rookie out of Florida Gulf Coast, lost his spot on the Denver roster last week when the team signed Nick Young. After he went unclaimed off waivers, Denver will bring back the point guard on a two-way pact, which means the team will have to part ways with one of their other two two-way players (DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell and Thomas Welsh). Expect Goodwin to spend most of what remains of the 2018-19 campaign in the G League.
