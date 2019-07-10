Goodwin pitched in 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 95-82 loss to the Celtics in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2018 undrafted rookie was outstanding in a losing effort, remaining red-hot throughout the contest. Goodwin was less prolific but similarly impressive during his one prior summer league contest, posting 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes against the Magic on Sunday. He'll look to continue making an impression in the hopes of garnering additional opportunity to showcase his skills in training camp.