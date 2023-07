Key agreed to a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Key has been in the NBA for a couple of years, but he only has 14 total games under his belt. He was a standout player on Dallas' NBA Summer League roster, averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 19.1 minutes.