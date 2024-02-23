Key (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Key was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to his illness, but he'll likely be able to return to action a day later. However, his status shouldn't impact the Nuggets' rotation.
