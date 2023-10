Key posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

After stints with Philly and Detroit, Key arrives in Denver to vie for a roster spot, which is unlikely at this juncture despite an excellent outing during Tuesday's loss. He's a likely G League candidate who could possibly earn a two-way contract.