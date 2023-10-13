Key posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Key played the second-most minutes on the team behind Hunter Tyson (29) and was one of four bench players to score in double figures. However, Key also committed five turnovers and was a minus-15, which were both the worst marks on the team. The Virginia product signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets this offseason and is expected to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League.