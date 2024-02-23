Key was a late scratch ahead of Thursday's 130-110 win over the Wizards with an illness, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
With the game turning into a blowout, Key likely would have gotten some run late in the contest if he had been healthy enough to play, but the illness foiled those plans. The two-way player has made 15 appearances for Denver this season, averaging 1.1 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.4 minutes per contest.
