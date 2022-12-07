Brown closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

Brown continues to play sizeable minutes for the Nuggets, cobbling together another serviceable fantasy line. He has now started seven consecutive games, putting up top 50 value over that period. While he won't help you significantly in any one category, he does have the ability to chip in across the board, making him a valuable commodity, especially in roto formats.