Brown (knee) will be available for Sunday's game versus Sacramento.

Brown will likely be starting Sunday with Denver resting all their main guys, so he could make for an intriguing streamer. Over 28 starts this season, Brown has registered averages of 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.1 steals per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 80.4 percent at the stripe.