Brown isn't starting Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Brown started six straight games at point guard heading into the All-Star break, but with Jamal Murray (knee) back in the mix, he'll return to a bench role. Across 30 games as a reserve, Brown is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 25.4 minutes per game.