Brown will operate off the bench Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Brown will revert to a bench role with Michael Porter back in the mix, but the ladder is expected operate under a minutes restriction, meaning Brown should still see a decent role off the bench. Across 12 appearances as a reserve, Brown has averaged 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 26.1 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Thrives in Murray's absence•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Solid contribution in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Across the board numbers in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Triple-doubles in OT victory•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Returns to backup role•