Brown ended with two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Brown established a season high in boards, making a big impact defensively. The 2018 second-rounder is capable of chipping in across the board, and the absence of Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and exit of Peyton Watson (side) on Monday leaves the door open for enhanced streaming appeal. Brown has averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.1 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.