Brown finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 win over Portland.

With the Denver starting unit back to full strength in January, Brown has appeared off the bench in eight straight games, but he's still averaging a healthy 25.3 minutes per contest during that stretch while serving as the Nuggets' sixth man. Rather than standing out in any one category, Brown's greatest asset in fantasy is his ability to contribute across the board. He's shooting 48.4 percent from the field and is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks per game since moving to the bench.