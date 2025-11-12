Brown produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 victory over Sacramento.

Brown played at least 25 minutes for just the second time all season, tallying a season-best 14 points. Serving as the team's sixth man, Brown has settled into a familiar role. However, he would likely need an injury to a key player to have any chance of putting up standard league value. Through 10 games, he has averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.