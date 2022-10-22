Brown will start Friday's game against he Warriors in place of the injured Jamal Murray (knee), Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

This is a bit of a surprising development, as it seemed likely either Bones Hyland or Ish Smith would get the nod with Murray sidelined. Instead, Brown will get the initial run with the starting unit and figures to see a minutes bump as a result. Brown played 21 minutes in the opener and finished with eight points, one rebound and one assist. He could be in line to increase his assist totals Friday if the Nuggets operate with him on the ball.