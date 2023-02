Brown contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Miami.

Brown has scored in double digits in three of his last five games as a starter, but the inconsistencies he's shown on a game-to-game basis make it hard for fantasy managers to trust him. In any case, Brown will move back to the bench once Jamal Murray (knee) is ready to return to the hardwood.