Brown agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Nuggets on Friday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

After averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game across his last two seasons in Brooklyn, Brown is swapping conferences after agreeing upon a deal with Denver. With the Nuggets recently trading Monte Morris and Will Barton, the 25-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble finding the court with his new team. While Brown could be set for a career-best year, fantasy expectations should be tempered with Denver's offense clearly focused on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter.