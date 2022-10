Brown recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Lakers.

After coming off the bench for two consecutive games, Brown drew the start in place of Michael Porter (back). Although he saw a season-high in minutes due to the start, he's logging fantasy-relevant time with the second unit. Through five games, Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists. and 2.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.