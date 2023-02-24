Brown finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Brown started in the last six matchups but returned to a bench role with Jamal Murray back in action during the Nuggets' first game after the All-Star break. Brown wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Thursday and matched his lowest scoring total of the season during the win. He's averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game over nine appearances in February.