Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Making first start of season
Brown is starting Thursday's game against the Magic.
Brown is making his first start of the 2025-26 campaign with Peyton Watson (side) sidelined. Brown put together a strong all-around performance in his last appearance, logging nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes off the bench.