Brown contributed 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Knicks.

Brown was not terrible in the loss, yet didn't really offer anything of note. He continues to play a consistent role off the bench for the Nuggets, to the point where he has forced Reggie Jackson from the rotation. While his ceiling is relatively low, Brown's floor is usually high enough to warrant a roster spot, even in competitive leagues.