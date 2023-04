Brown isn't starting Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against Minnesota on Sunday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Brown started two of the Nuggets' final three regular-season games due to other players resting, but he'll be on the bench for the start of the playoffs. However, he should still have a chance to see his fair share of playing time after averaging 25.8 minutes per game over 49 appearances off the bench this season.