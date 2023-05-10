Brown contributed 25 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Brown let his offense do the talking Tuesday, turning in his best scoring game of the playoffs thus far. His output helped the Nuggets record a comfortable victory, moving them within one game of reaching the Western Conference Finals. This performance really highlighted the difference between the two teams when it comes to depth. Game 6 will be in Phoenix on Thursday, and although it is not technically a must-win game for the Nuggets, you can be assured they will be doing everything in their power to avoid a Game 7.