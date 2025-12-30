Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Plays well in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown registered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 147-123 loss to the Heat.
All eyes are on Denver and the status of Nikola Jokic after he suffered a knee injury that cut his night short. If the superstar center misses time, the Nuggets will need a handful of guys to step into larger roles and Brown is certainly one of them for his two-way versatility. He's on the radar as a fantasy pickup depending on what news Jokic gets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Serviceable again in win•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Bumped back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Making first start of season•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Collects season-high nine rebounds•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Strong line in win•