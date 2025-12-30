Brown registered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 147-123 loss to the Heat.

All eyes are on Denver and the status of Nikola Jokic after he suffered a knee injury that cut his night short. If the superstar center misses time, the Nuggets will need a handful of guys to step into larger roles and Brown is certainly one of them for his two-way versatility. He's on the radar as a fantasy pickup depending on what news Jokic gets.