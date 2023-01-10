Brown ended Monday's 122-109 win over the Lakers with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Brown led Denver's reserves with 27 minutes and 15 points, finishing as the team's third-leading scorer overall. He again shot efficiently from the field, as he has made at least half of his shot attempts in six straight contests. Brown has been a key player off the bench for the first-place Nuggets, averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over 28.9 minutes per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from three-point range and 80.4 percent from the charity stripe.