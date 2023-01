Brown provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Celtics.

Brown got the start after entering the game as probable with an ankle injury, leading the team from three while setting a new season high in scoring. Brown has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark on 19 occasions this season.