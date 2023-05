Brown registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Brown has been a critical piece off the bench for the Nuggets in the playoff thus far and provided another efficient outing Thursday. Across 13 appearances this postseason, the versatile wing has averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes per game.