Brown finished Saturday's 129-106 victory over the Bucks with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes.

Brown scored in double figures for the fourth time over his past six appearances and has grabbed at least five rebounds in three of those matchups. Since returning to his usual reserve role at the end of February, Brown is averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 25.6 minutes over his past 15 appearances.