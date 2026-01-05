Brown chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

With the Nuggets getting Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon back in the mix, minutes will be harder to come by for Brown. He was already just a deep-league fantasy asset while those two players were out, so his fantasy appeal could be lacking going forward.