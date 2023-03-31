Brown posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Pelicans.

Brown finished second on the team in points and notched his highest-scoring total since Jan. 21, but the Nuggets struggled to find any consistency with Nikola Jokic (rest/calf) sidelined. After a slow start to the month, Brown has picked up his play of late, posting 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks with 53/36/72 shooting splits over his past four appearances.