Brown totaled 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 128-123 victory over Golden State.

Jamal Murray sat out the contest as he eases back into action after missing all of last season with an ACL tear, and Brown was the surprise starter in his place. The latter stepped in admirably, finishing second on the team with 20 points while dishing five dimes. Brown was very efficient from the field with an 8-for-10 line, which isn't particularly surprising since he's shot over 50 percent each of the past two campaigns. Despite the strong performance, Brown will likely move back to the bench when Murray presumably returns for Denver's next contest, so there's no need to rush to the waiver wire.