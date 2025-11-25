Brown chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 125-115 win over Memphis.

Brown continues to operate as the team's sixth man, but has yet to turn in a stellar performance, as despite averaging 23.3 minutes per game he has not scored more than 14 points all season. In 17 games, Brown is averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.