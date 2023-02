Brown posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Brown started for the second game in a row with Jamal Murray (knee) out, and while he was efficient with his shot, he didn't do much else. Even if he starts Thursday at Orlando, Brown doesn't carry a lot of upside and should continue to post low scoring figures, as Nikola Jokic figures to operate as Denver's main playmaker with Murray out.