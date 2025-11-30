Brown contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 victory over Phoenix.

Brown did a little bit of everything in the win, including putting up a season-high 10 assists. Despite stepping into an increased role following injuries to Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle), Brown's production has been hit or miss in recent times. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.