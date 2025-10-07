Brown recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 18 minutes of Monday's 112-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

Brown, who reunited with the Nuggets on a one-year, $3.63 minimum contract, is expected to play a key role for the second unit. The last time he was in Denver back in 2022-23, Brown averaged 29.7 minutes per game, but that number seems unlikely this time around due to internal improvements from Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.