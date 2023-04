Brown racked up 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Brown finished with a stellar plus-21 net rating fueled by strong two-way play. Brown is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.5 minutes through Denver's first six playoff contests.