Brown will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

With Jamal Murray rejoining the starting unit for Wednesday's opener, Brown will shift to a reserve role against the Jazz. While Murray will draw the start, he is expected to be on a minutes restriction, so Brown should still see plenty of run as a bench option. In 72 appearances with the Nets last season, Brown averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.