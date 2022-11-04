Brown supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over Oklahoma City.

Brown logged in excess of 30 minutes for the third time in his last four games, providing serviceable production across the board. With the Nuggets down on troops, it was Brown who stepped up, something that shouldn't come as a surprise. He currently sits just outside the top 120 for the season, making him a viable 12-team commodity. While he isn't necessarily a must-roster player, he is certainly worth grabbing on low-volume nights such as this.