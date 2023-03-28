Brown provided 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win over the 76ers.

Brown had arguably his best game in more than a month, taking advantage of what was a favorable matchup. Despite being a top 125 player this season, Brown has struggled of late, barely inside the top 170 over the past month. With that said, his minutes continue to hover around 25 on most nights, making him a 12-team option, albeit one with an element of risk.