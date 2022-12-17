Brown finished Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

Brown has posted solid, balanced lines for the Nuggets throughout the past month, but the impending return of Michael Porter (heel) will affect his production somewhat. Brown exploded with a triple-double right after Porter went down and has been steady since, but he only averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds leading up to that point, a definite regression relative to his recent results