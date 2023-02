Brown registered 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

While Brown was a fixture in the starting lineup prior to Jamal Murray's return, his production took a significant dip after sliding back into the second unit. However, Brown has been extremely reliable as a backup, missing only one game this season and making 23 starts in relief for Murray and others.