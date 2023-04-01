Brown will start against the Suns on Friday according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

The Nuggets are missing Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (rest), Michael Porter (rest) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness), so there is a ton of usage for Brown to soak up. He's been red hot too, averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over the past four games.