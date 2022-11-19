Brown will start at point guard in place of Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols) during Friday's contest against Dallas.
Brown will draw his fourth start of the season with Murray sidelined. As a starter, Brown has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.
