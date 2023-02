Brown will start Sunday against the Timberwolves with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) unavailable, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Brown should see some increased playmaking opportunities with Jamal Murray (rest) and Nikola Jokic (rest) also unavailable, so he could be someone to think about in daily fantasy leagues. Through 20 starts this season, Brown owns averages of 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 dimes, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.8 swats per contest.