Brown provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 130-124 victory over the Kings.

Brown is able to help fantasy managers in multiple categories which gives him a nice floor, but his workload remains relatively low. Through the opening six games, Brown is outside the top-150 in standard leagues on a per-game basis with averages of 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes per contest.